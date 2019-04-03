Dakota Fanning Supports Stylish Sister Elle at Her Teen Spirit Premiere

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 5:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Teen Spirit Premiere

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Spotted: two very stylish sisters. 

Just over a week away from the official release of her latest film, Teen SpiritElle Fanninghit the red carpet on Tuesday night for the premiere with a very special lady by her side: her famous sister, Dakota Fanning.

The two well-known siblings were dressed to impress as they posed for photographers at the Arclight in Hollywood before a screening of the film. 

Despite their similar features, the sisters were far from matching. Dakota opted for a black shift dress by Prada while Elle popped in a pink Rodarte gown. 

Photos

Elle Fanning's Best Looks

As fans well know, the two actresses have been working in Hollywood since the early 2000s, both appearing in I Am Sam in 2001. Now in her latest project, Elle is tackling the microphone as a teenager who enters an international singing competition. 

"I've always wanted to sing in a film," Elle said in a new Teen Vogue interview. "Singing was something I've always loved to do, but I've never really gotten to showcase that part of myself."

She continued, "This was a lot more singing than I've ever done before...The stamina is a huge challenge, but I worked forever."

Teen Spirit, directed by Max Minghella, hits theaters on April 12. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dakota Fanning , Elle Fanning , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Seyfried

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke Totally Burned Kit Harington for His Game of Thrones Complaints

Schitt's Creek

How Dan Levy Created a Safe Haven With Schitt's Creek (And Why He's Saying Goodbye)

This Is Us, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley

The Secret of How the This Is Us Cast Formed Their Extraordinary Bond

Amanda Bynes

Inside Amanda Bynes' Private World

Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg

Inside Snoop Dogg's Fascinating, Unlikely Relationship With Martha Stewart

'N Sync vs Backstreet Boys, Feature

'N Sync vs. Backstreet Boys: The True Story Behind Their Epic Boy Band Rivalry

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.