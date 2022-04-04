Elle Fanning Admits She Was the "Worst" to Big Sister Dakota Fanning When They Were Kids

Watch : Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great"

Oh sisters, you can't live with them and you can't live without them.



Before becoming a household name herself, Elle Fanning watched as her big sister Dakota Fanning tried to navigate her newfound fame thanks to roles in films like Uptown Girls and Charlotte's Web.

Instead of lending a hand when overzealous fans spotted Dakota, Elle confessed to being a little less than the model sister.



"I wasn't getting recognized, but I was part of the madness," Elle shared in Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine. "I'd be like, ‘Dakota! Dakota!' to try and make it happen. I was the worst."



Older and wiser, Elle now has a new appreciation for her sister. In fact, the pair live around the corner from each other and continue to navigate the craziness of Hollywood together. "We are very, very close," she said, "and we balance each other out in a very specific way."