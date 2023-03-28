Prince Harry Slams Royal Institution for Allegedly Withholding Information From Him on Phone Hacking

Watch : Oprah's Advice for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Attending Coronation

Prince Harry will no longer remain silent.

The Duke of Sussex did not hold back in a witness statement submitted as a part of his legal case against Associated Newspapers Ltd, the U.K. publishing company behind The Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday. In court documents obtained by E! News, Harry not only accused the publisher of "criminality" for allegedly obtaining his private information through illegal means and using it in news stories, but he also called out the royal institution.

"Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with the press," he said in reference to his mom Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash while evading the paparazzi. "However, as a member of the Institution the policy was to 'never complain, never explain.'"

He continued, "There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions."