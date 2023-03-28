Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Date With Ben Affleck Will Have You Floating on Air

This couple makes rocking the red carpet look like a breeze.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Air at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27. For the event, the singer donned an Antonio Grimaldi couture gown along with Shiphra jewelry, a sparkly clutch and a chic updo. As for the actor, he sported a navy corduroy suit along with a blue button-down shirt and coordinating tie.
Ben and Jennifer—who tied the knot last summer—weren't afraid to pack on the PDA at the premiere and shared some sweet kisses on the red carpet. He also gave her a loving shout-out before screening the film.
"This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second," the filmmaker said, per a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter. "And I want to say that none of it would be possible—this company, this movie, this joy tonight—without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You're fabulous, you're amazing, you're wonderful and good, kind, magnificent and I love you."
Ben, 50, and Jennifer, 53, weren't the only stars at the event. His co-stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina were also among the big names in attendance.
Set in 1984, Air—which Ben acted in, directed and co-produced—is about Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike that resulted in the Air Jordan brand.
The movie is the first film from Ben and Matt's new production company Artists Equity. And recently, the duo—who have known each other since childhood and famously won the Oscar for their 1997 film Good Will Hunting—shared what it was like to work together again.
"It was so much fun," Ben told CBS Sunday Morning earlier this month. "I don't know, it kind of felt like just us and getting to do the thing that we wanted to do. I did. I loved it. I loved it, I miss it every day since. It was the best work experience of my life without question."
Air hits theaters April 5.