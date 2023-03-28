Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Date With Ben Affleck Will Have You Floating on Air

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families with Ben Affleck

This couple makes rocking the red carpet look like a breeze.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Air at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27. For the event, the singer donned an Antonio Grimaldi couture gown along with Shiphra jewelry, a sparkly clutch and a chic updo. As for the actor, he sported a navy corduroy suit along with a blue button-down shirt and coordinating tie.

Ben and Jennifer—who tied the knot last summer—weren't afraid to pack on the PDA at the premiere and shared some sweet kisses on the red carpet. He also gave her a loving shout-out before screening the film.

"This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second," the filmmaker said, per a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter. "And I want to say that none of it would be possible—this company, this movie, this joy tonight—without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You're fabulous, you're amazing, you're wonderful and good, kind, magnificent and I love you."