Savannah Chrisley Shares How She's Avoiding Negativity Amid Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Stay

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Says Todd and Julie Were in "Tears" After Verdicts

Savannah Chrisley is all about focusing on the positive side of life.

A little more than two months after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began serving time in their tax fraud case, the Growing Up Chrisley star is sharing an update on her life as a guardian of brother Grayson, 16, and her niece, Chloe, 10. (Chloe is the daughter of Todd's older son Kyle Chrisley, whom the couple adopted in 2016.)

"My whole world," Savannah captioned a March 26 Instagram video featuring footage of the trio spending time together. "It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind."

The 25-year-old added, "Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we're all together again… it's ‘The Three Musketeers.'"

Savannah's update comes nearly one month after she reflected on the responsibilities of taking care of her family under the circumstances.