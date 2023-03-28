Savannah Chrisley Shares How She's Avoiding Negativity Amid Parents Todd and Julie's Prison Stay

Savannah Chrisley is all about focusing on the positive side of life.
A little more than two months after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began serving time in their tax fraud case, the Growing Up Chrisley star is sharing an update on her life as a guardian of brother Grayson, 16, and her niece, Chloe, 10. (Chloe is the daughter of Todd's older son Kyle Chrisley, whom the couple adopted in 2016.)
"My whole world," Savannah captioned a March 26 Instagram video featuring footage of the trio spending time together. "It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind."
The 25-year-old added, "Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes. Nothing is forever…. Until we're all together again… it's ‘The Three Musketeers.'"
Savannah's update comes nearly one month after she reflected on the responsibilities of taking care of her family under the circumstances.
"The other night, I had a full-on breakdown," she said during a February episode of her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast. "I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying."
As Savannah explained, she thought she wasn't "worthy or capable enough of doing the job" her mom has done. However, she was able to gain a new perspective after talking to her father.
"I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done,'" she continued. "I'm starting to see that. It's so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after another. Where are you?' Now I'm in a place of such peace."
Following the couple's federal indictment in August 2019, both Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. However, they were found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury in June 2022 on all counts.
In January, Todd, 53, reported to a Florida prison to begin serving his 12-year sentence. As for Julie, 50, she's completing her seven-year term at a location in Kentucky.