Savannah Chrisley is revealing the honest "conversations" about race she has with her father Todd Chrisley and her niece Chloe.

The reality star writes in an Instagram post that many of her followers have questioned why she hasn't "addressed" the murder of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of four white police officers, like numerous other celebrities have. But the 22-year-old says that contrary to popular opinion she's not staying silent because she's a "privileged white girl."

"YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM," Savannah insists.

She adds that she's still trying to "process" the events taking place across the country, as well as the implications it has for her niece Chloe, who her parents are guardians of. "My dad and I sat and had a lengthy conversation about it and we were heartbroken and scared for Chloe's future," the 22-year-old explains. "We live in a world where we have to teach her to be EXTRA cautious around police officers because of the color of her skin... IT HAS TO STOP!"