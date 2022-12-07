Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck

Grayson Chrisley knows best when it comes to his own life.
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's youngest son shared how he is doing nearly a month after his car accident in Nashville Nov. 12.
"I'm fine, the trucks not fine but I am fine," Grayson said during the Dec. 7 episode of sister Savannah Chrisley's podcast Unlocked. "But it was bad, it was really bad."
So bad, in fact, that the interstate was closed down. However, there are still some misconceptions in the news he wanted to clear up.
"They made it sound like I died," the 16-year-old said. "It was like, 'Grayson Chrisley badly injured in a car wreck' and I was like, 'Bro I'm fine.'"
He added, "I posted a picture of me in the gym. Do you know how many DMs I got that were like, 'Surprised you're not still in the hospital.' I'm like, 'I was there for, like, four hours.'"
Not that he was keeping up with what strangers were saying online. "I know what's going on in my life, I don't need to read about it," he shared. "I'll read some stuff that I know it's not real and they say they've fact checked it and I'm like, 'Where do you check your facts?' Obviously your fact checking is not very good."
And while Savannah joked she does read everything—"For me, I read everything because I want to call people out on the lies"—right now, she's simply happy her brother is OK and well.
"I'm proud of you for not reading stuff and living your life for what you know it is because frankly we're not allowing a tabloid to govern our life," she told him on the podcast. "We've got each other and we've got God and that's all we need. So for that we're grateful."
Last month, the Chrisley Knows Best star was traveling on I-65N in his Ford F-150 truck when he collided with another vehicle, according to a report from Nashville police obtained by TMZ.
But Grayson's outlook to ignore the online chatter was shaped long before his accident. Over the summer, his father Todd shared that Grayson had a difficult time seeing negative comments about their family, prompting him to offer some sound advice to the teen: Ignore the trolls.
"I said to him, ‘You understand that you're allowing someone that you're never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is,'" the 53-year-old recalled on the Chrisley Confessions podcast in June. "I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoj.'"