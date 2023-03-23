Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence on Shakira Split and How It Affects Their Kids

Watch : Shakira & Gerard Pique's Messy Breakup Timeline

Following his breakup from Shakira, Gerard Piqué says his number one goal is to protect his children.

Ten months after the former couple—who share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8—announced their split, Gerard is sharing why he chose not to comment on the end of their relationship, telling El Pais that "everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children."

"It is about protecting them," the athlete, 36, told the publication during a recent interview via translation. "That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father."

As far as where he personally stands amid this new chapter in his life, the former soccer player—who has since debuted his romance with Clara Chia Marti, 23—noted that is "very happy."

"I keep doing what I want," he continued. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."