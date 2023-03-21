How Lil Nas X Tapped In After Saweetie Called Him Her Celebrity Crush

Lil Nas X was quick to respond after Saweetie admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News that the "Old Town Road" rapper is her "celebrity guy crush." Find out what he said.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 21, 2023 9:11 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesLil Nas X
Watch: Saweetie Dishes on Album Delay, Acting in Bel-Air, Rihanna & More

Saweetie and Lil Nas X may have just become best friends. 

In a recent interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, the "Tap In" rapper revealed that Lil Nas X was her "celebrity guy crush," calling him "so fine."

She added with a laugh at the time, "He look better than me!"

So, when a video of Saweetie's interview was shared on Twitter, the "Old Time Road" hitmaker was clearly star walkin' on cloud nine. On March 20, the 23-year-old—who came out as gay in 2019tweeted in reaction to her comment, "goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run."

In a follow-up tweet, Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) clarified that he wasn't ignoring bisexuality within the LGBTQ+ community and added, "i love the queers."

While Saweetie (whose real name is Diamonté Harper) has not publicly responded to Lil Nas X, she and the "Industry Baby" artist do have another thing in common: A love for Rihanna.

In her interview with Francesca, Saweetie called the pop star her "celebrity girl crush." As for Lil Nas X, he admitted to being a big Rihanna stan in several past E! interviews.

photos
All the Stars Who Have Dated Their Celebrity Crushes

Back in September, he told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes that the Grammy winner was his No. 1 style inspiration: "She always does whatever the f--k she wants with fashion."

 

Getty Images

And when E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi caught up with him at Coach's New York Fashion Week show in February, the rapper couldn't help but to rave about Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. "I love her," he gushed, "and I'm so happy for her, she's starting her family."

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X also called the Grammy winner his dream collaborator. As he explained to E! at Versace runway show in Los Angeles, "Hopefully, we can get together one day."

A collab with Lil Nas X, Saweetie and Rihanna? Now that's what we want.

Trending Stories

1

Gilmore Girls Costumer Weighs In On Who Is Dad to Rory's Baby

2

See Ed Sheeran Tearfully Address Wife Cherry Seaborn's Tumor Battle

3
Exclusive

Joshua Jackson Gives Glimpse Into "Magical" Life with Daughter Janie

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gilmore Girls Costumer Weighs In On Who Is Dad to Rory's Baby

2

See Ed Sheeran Tearfully Address Wife Cherry Seaborn's Tumor Battle

3
Exclusive

Joshua Jackson Gives Glimpse Into "Magical" Life with Daughter Janie

4

Kelly Ripa Recalls Challenges With “Insanely Jealous” Mark Consuelos

5

MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead at 27