How Lil Nas X Tapped In After Saweetie Called Him Her Celebrity Crush

Saweetie and Lil Nas X may have just become best friends.

In a recent interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, the "Tap In" rapper revealed that Lil Nas X was her "celebrity guy crush," calling him "so fine."

She added with a laugh at the time, "He look better than me!"

So, when a video of Saweetie's interview was shared on Twitter, the "Old Time Road" hitmaker was clearly star walkin' on cloud nine. On March 20, the 23-year-old—who came out as gay in 2019—tweeted in reaction to her comment, "goodbye lgbt community, we had a great run."

In a follow-up tweet, Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) clarified that he wasn't ignoring bisexuality within the LGBTQ+ community and added, "i love the queers."

While Saweetie (whose real name is Diamonté Harper) has not publicly responded to Lil Nas X, she and the "Industry Baby" artist do have another thing in common: A love for Rihanna.

In her interview with Francesca, Saweetie called the pop star her "celebrity girl crush." As for Lil Nas X, he admitted to being a big Rihanna stan in several past E! interviews.