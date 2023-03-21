Gilmore Girls Costume Supervisor Sets the Record Straight on Father of Rory Gilmore's Baby

Watch : Is Logan Really Rory's Baby Daddy on "Gilmore Girls"?!

If you're ever out on the road, feeling lonely and wondering about the father of Rory Gilmore's baby: This update is for you.

Six years after Alexis Bledel reprised her iconic Gilmore Girls role on the show's Netflix revival—and left viewers hanging over her character's pregnancy after it was revealed in the last seconds of the series finale—fans are still searching for answers as to who fathered the littlest Gilmore. In fact, the constant questions surrounding the mystery has led Valerie Campbell, a costume supervisor who worked on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, to set the record straight once and for all.

In a TikTok video posted on March 19, Valerie explained how fans just had to "do the math" of Rory's pregnancy timeline in order to figure out the identity of her baby's dad. As she pointed out, Rory "definitely wasn't sleeping with" Paul (Jack Carpenter) during winter since they weren't really dating at that time, so he couldn't possibly be the father.

Meanwhile, Rory's one night stand with a man dressed as a Wookiee happened in springtime, meaning she would've been visibly showing a baby bump by the fall season when she revealed her pregnancy to Lorelai (Lauren Graham). "And we never gave her a pregnancy belly," Valerie noted of what Rory wore on the final episode. "We were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee."