Gilmore Girls Costume Supervisor Sets the Record Straight on Father of Rory Gilmore's Baby

If you're ever out on the road, feeling lonely and wondering about the father of Rory Gilmore's baby: This update is for you.
Six years after Alexis Bledel reprised her iconic Gilmore Girls role on the show's Netflix revival—and left viewers hanging over her character's pregnancy after it was revealed in the last seconds of the series finale—fans are still searching for answers as to who fathered the littlest Gilmore. In fact, the constant questions surrounding the mystery has led Valerie Campbell, a costume supervisor who worked on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, to set the record straight once and for all.
In a TikTok video posted on March 19, Valerie explained how fans just had to "do the math" of Rory's pregnancy timeline in order to figure out the identity of her baby's dad. As she pointed out, Rory "definitely wasn't sleeping with" Paul (Jack Carpenter) during winter since they weren't really dating at that time, so he couldn't possibly be the father.
Meanwhile, Rory's one night stand with a man dressed as a Wookiee happened in springtime, meaning she would've been visibly showing a baby bump by the fall season when she revealed her pregnancy to Lorelai (Lauren Graham). "And we never gave her a pregnancy belly," Valerie noted of what Rory wore on the final episode. "We were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee."
So, who is the dad? "The only obvious choice is—you guessed it—Logan," Valerie said, referring to Rory's on-and-off boyfriend played by Matt Czuchry. "It was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious."
On A Year in the Life, Rory hooked up with Logan despite their respective significant others every time she was in London. Although the two called off their arrangement in the wintertime, they have one last fling together during fall when Logan visted Rory in Stars Hollow, Conn.
In a follow-up video, Valerie added that series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino had told Matt about the pregnancy storyline, which he went on to keep a secret. "Must I remind you, the math!" Valerie said. "If it was Paul, she would've had a baby in the fall. If it was the Wookiee, she would've been about to burst."
And as for theories about how Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) may have impregnated Rory even though the two never got together in A Year in the Life? Valerie bluntly put it: "It's not immaculate conception."
