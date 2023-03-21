Why Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Decided to Get Sober

Watch : Madison De La Garza Says Sister Demi Lovato INSPIRES Her to Be Open

The horizon has never looked brighter for Madison De La Garza.

"I feel free," Demi Lovato's 21-year-old half-sister told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview as she described how getting sober has changed her life. "The world seems lighter and more colorful."

Confirming during the March 15 sit-down that she was 248 days into her "journey of recovery," Madison shared that she was "really struggling" before she realized she needed to take action.

"I went through a lot of things last year that made me want to stay in bed, made me want to hide from the world," the former Desperate Housewives star explained. "My best friend was substances and it disconnected me from those around me. When I realized it started to affect my relationship with not only my friends, but specifically my relationship with my mom, that's when I knew I had to make a change."