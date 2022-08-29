Why Demi Lovato Regrets the 3 Documentaries on Her Sobriety Journey

Sorry, but Demi Lovato is not sorry about putting her documentary days behind her.
While promoting her new studio album Holy Fvck, the "Substance" singer made it clear that they was done putting their life story on screen.
"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," Demi told Alternative Press in an interview published Aug. 22. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."
Over the past decade, the 30-year-old has released three documentaries—including 2012's Demi Lovato: Stay Strong and 2017's Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated—covering her struggles with mental health and substance abuse.
The most recent, the 2021 docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil addressed the pop star's near-fatal 2018 drug overdose during which she suffered a heart attack, multiple strokes and brain damage. The ultra-raw film detailed the events that led to Demi's serious medical issues and subsequent road to recovery. The series also touched on other serious life traumas she has encountered, including being rape when she was a teenager.
While Demi said she used the documentaries to help explain what she was going through at certain periods in her life, the Disney Channel alum admits she may have jumped the gun in getting to a point of reflection.
"I wish I would have waited until I had my shit figured out more because now it's cemented," Demi shared to Alternative Press. "Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else."
At the time of the Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil's release, Demi referred to herself as "California sober," allowing herself to smoke weed and drink in moderation. But in December 2021, several months after the docu-series was released, Demi shared that she'd made the decision to be fully sober and entered treatment.
Now in a different chapter of her life, Demi said she isn't opposed to opening up to fans again sometime in the future, but will use another avenue besides documentaries.
"My story's not done," she continued, adding, "so I want to be able to say by the time I've written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.'"