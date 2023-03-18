Fire Up the Grill, a Good Burger Sequel With Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Is Actually Happening

Watch : Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

Would you like a side of fries with your nostalgia?

Twenty-five years after the release of Good Burger, stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for a sequel on Paramount+.

Good Burger 2 will "follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Mitchell)," according to Nickelodeon Studios, "as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."

The characters of Dexter and Ed first appeared during a Good Burger sketch in 1994 on the first season of Nickelodeon sketch show All That.

Good Burger 2 will find Dexter down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed, still working at Good Burger, is there to help Dex get back on his feet and gives him his old job back—but it's only a matter of time before one of Dex's plans puts the entire Good Burger operation at risk.