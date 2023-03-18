Fire Up the Grill, a Good Burger Sequel With Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Is Actually Happening

Would you like a side of fries with your nostalgia?
Twenty-five years after the release of Good Burger, stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for a sequel on Paramount+.
Good Burger 2 will "follow Dexter Reed (Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Mitchell)," according to Nickelodeon Studios, "as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees."
The characters of Dexter and Ed first appeared during a Good Burger sketch in 1994 on the first season of Nickelodeon sketch show All That.
Good Burger 2 will find Dexter down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed, still working at Good Burger, is there to help Dex get back on his feet and gives him his old job back—but it's only a matter of time before one of Dex's plans puts the entire Good Burger operation at risk.
While no other stars have been announced yet, the original Good Burger movie also featured Sinbad, Shar Jackson, Linda Cardellini and Carmen Electra, as well as All That cast members Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg.
"Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!" Kenan said in a statement to E! News. "Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."
Kenan, of course, has been busy throughout the years since the movie's release. He currently holds the record as the longest-running cast member in Saturday Night Live history, with the current season of the sketch comedy series being his 20th.
Meanwhile, Kel has made guest appearances on shows like The Game, nabbed a runner-up spot on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in 2019 and earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his voice work on the animated series Clifford the Big Red Dog.
"Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans," Kel said in a statement to E! News, "and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It's super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids."
Production on Good Burger 2 will begin in May, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.