Josh Duhamel Shares Sweet Update on His and Fergie's 9-Year-Old Son Axl

Watch : Fergie Congratulates Ex Josh Duhamel on New Engagement

In a few years, Josh Duhamel might not be the only actor in the family.

The Shotgun Wedding actor revealed that his 9-year-old son Axl—who he shares with ex-wife Fergie—is at an age where he's pursuing many hobbies, including acting. But the 50-year-old isn't in a rush to "push him towards anything." In fact, he exclusively told E! News at RX3's 2nd annual charity flag football tournament just what Axl is up to.

"I just try to expose him to a bunch of different things," Josh explained at the March 11 event, which raised upwards of 1.5m for charities including the Boys and Girls Club. "I know for sure he's very creative. He's an excellent little drawer. He loves his little drama class where they put plays on but, you know, who knows? He could be an engineer. He loves to tinker with with a bunch of recycled junk."