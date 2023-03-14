Exclusive

Josh Duhamel Shares Sweet Update on His and Fergie's 9-Year-Old Son Axl

Josh Duhamel exclusively told E! News what his and ex Fergie's 9-Year-Old son Axl wants to be when he grows up. Here’s what the Transformers star revealed.

In a few years, Josh Duhamel might not be the only actor in the family.

The Shotgun Wedding actor revealed that his 9-year-old son Axl—who he shares with ex-wife Fergie—is at an age where he's pursuing many hobbies, including acting. But the 50-year-old isn't in a rush to "push him towards anything." In fact, he exclusively told E! News at RX3's 2nd annual charity flag football tournament just what Axl is up to.

"I just try to expose him to a bunch of different things," Josh explained at the March 11 event, which raised upwards of 1.5m for charities including the Boys and Girls Club. "I know for sure he's very creative. He's an excellent little drawer. He loves his little drama class where they put plays on but, you know, who knows? He could be an engineer. He loves to tinker with with a bunch of recycled junk."

But as of right now, Axl is eyeing to follow in his dad's footsteps.

"If you were to ask him right now, he would say actor, but he's young," Josh said. "I'm not pushing him in that direction."

Instagram

His easy-going style also extends to how he approaches co-parenting with Fergie, with whom he's remained on good terms since their 2017 split. And for Josh—who married Audra Mari last fall—the key to peaceful co-parenting is to put their son first.

"I would say to anybody who's going through it, do whatever you can to keep it simple, because the only ones you're hurting are the kids," the Las Vegas actor noted. "It's really important that they see two people who, even if not together anymore, can still work together and be good parents. Just make sure that no matter what, even if you have differences, you don't have to air it out in front of the kids."

—Reporting by Olivia Modarelli

