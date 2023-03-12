Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando Make Rare Appearance Together at Fashion Show

Watch : Miley Cyrus' BF Maxx Morando: 5 Things To Know

We can't stop and we won't stop thinking about Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's recent stylish outing.

The "Flowers" singer and her musician boyfriend stepped out together for the Versace fall-winter 2023 runway show in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 9. At the event, Miley rocked a pink and black gown adorned with silver chain details. Meanwhile, Maxx sported a blue velvet suit paired with chic, black sunglasses.

The fashionable outing marked a rare public appearance for the couple, who have led a rather low-key romance. The pair first sparked speculation of a connection when they were spotted looking cozy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show in November 2021. Just a few months later, a source exclusively told E! News in January 2022 that Miley is "happily dating Maxx" and that it's "official between them."

Since then, despite neither of them publicly commenting on their relationship status, fans have gotten a few more glimpses at their connection that can't be tamed.