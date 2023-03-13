Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Lady Gaga Channels A Star Is Born's Ally With Stripped-Down Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga landed back on the 2023 Oscars stage March 12 to perform her nominated song "Hold My Hand" from the soundtrack to Top Gun: Maverick.

Talk about taking your breath away.

After fans wondered for weeks if Lady Gaga will sing at the 2023 Oscars, the pop star indeed landed back at the Dolby Theatre to take the stage during the March 12 ceremony. The singer gave a soaring performance of "Hold My Hand," her and BloodPop's track from Top Gun: Maverick.

Sitting on a stool on the sage, Gaga shared the story behind the song before launching into a stripped back and nearly makeup-free performance.

"It's deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other," Gaga shared. "We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us, in unassuming places. But you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside." 

For the raw performance, Gaga changed into a darker and more casual ensemble—a black tee and ripped black jeans—following her glamorous red carpet arrival in a black Versace semi-sheer gown

photos
2023 Pre-Oscars Parties: Star Sightings

The power ballad is nominated for Best Original Song, an award that Gaga won at the 2019 Oscars for the single "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, which she performed onstage at the time with co-star Bradley Cooper

Her 2023 performance again seemed to channel her Star Is Born character Ally Maine with its edgy vibes and attire.

This year, she dedicated her performance to late Top Gun director Tony Scott, who died in 2012.

In addition to "Hold My Hand," Diane Warren's "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman, "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are also nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the awards show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced that the latter four singles would be performed at the ceremony, while remaining mum about whether Gaga would also take the stage.

This marks the singer's sixth appearance at the Oscars. Last year, she joined Liza Minnelli onstage to present the award for Best Picture to the producers of Coda.

Top Gun: Maverick is one of 10 films nominated in the category at the 2023 Oscars and received a total of six nods overall. Main star Tom Cruise reprises the role of naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a part he originated in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun. That film won the Oscar for Best Original Song for its song "Take My Breath Away," performed by Berlin.

Keep reading to see more stars at the 2023 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa with Moussaieff jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

In Christian Siriano

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman and OMEGA jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani with OMEGA jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé with OMEGA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana with Tag Heuer jewelry 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

In Rodarte with Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
