This Jeopardy! Mistake Might Be the Game Show's Biggest Flub Yet

We'll take "Spoiler Alert" for $200, please.

Fans of Jeopardy! didn't need to sit through the quiz show's March 8 broadcast to find out who won the game. After all, the results of the match were accidentally shown in an apparent editing error at the very beginning of the episode.

As seen in a video circulating on social media, host Mayim Bialik congratulated students Justin Bolsen, Maya Wright and Jackson Jones for making it to the finals of Jeopardy!'s High School Reunion Tournament. However, as the camera cut to the trio, a shot of the contestants with scores clearly listed out on their respective podiums was shown.

By the end of the episode, the players' final dollar amounts matched what was seen during the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

"An inexcusable production error," one viewer tweeted, while another fan quipped, "That's a pretty significant screwup."