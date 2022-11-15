Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue

Watch : Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts

Jeopardy! is being called out.

Fans of the long-running trivia series aren't happy after a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! referenced the Gabby Petito murder as a clue for contestants John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster.

"In 2021," the clue during the Nov. 13 episode read, "Fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.'s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters." The answer? "What are alligators."

The clue quickly got heat online, with fans calling the hint "disrespectful" and "insensitive" for mentioning the case at all.

"Not celebrity @jeopardy using Brian Laundrie as a clue for alligators," one viewer tweeted. "That's so distasteful and wrong could've used anything else for a clue."

Meanwhile, another fan said the series has "lost it" due to this question. A third wrote, "You use Brian Laundrie, a guy who murdered poor Gabby Petito, as a clue? What in the hell is wrong with you? Have you no soul?" adding that they "can't believe this question got past your lawyers."