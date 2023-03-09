Allow Kim Kardashian to Give You a Tour of Her Jaw-Dropping Home Garden

Fruit trees, vegetables and flowers—oh my! Can you keep up with all the items in Kim Kardashian's enormous home garden?
The Kardashians star gave fans a virtual tour of her California property's vast outdoor space on her Instagram Stories March 8. As Kim showcased her crops—which include artichokes, Hass avocadoes, Anna apples and Minneola tangelos—she mused, "I love my garden."
But this is just a small sample of the foods growing at her Calabasas residence.
"How Armenian of me to grow apricots," Kim wrote while giving followers a peek at her tree. "And even more Armenian of me to grow pomegranates."
She also displayed her florals, adding they include "fresh jasmine that smells sooooo good!"
Indeed, the area appears to truly be an oasis for Kim. "An afternoon walk in the garden," the SKIMS founder shared as she continued her stroll. "We're going to start picking some fruits. There's so many amazing ones."
And as Kim noted, she also enjoys her harvests, posting a picture of the "freshly cut" vegetables gathered.
This isn't the first time the 42-year-old has given followers glimpses of her property. In addition to welcoming them into her life on her reality shows, she's previously posted pics of everything from her giant pantry to her massive closet on social media.
So how would Kim describe her home's aesthetic?
"Everything in my house is really minimal," she said in a February 2022 video for Vogue. "I find that there's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet, and I want everything to feel calming."
Although, she said her kids North West, 9; Saint West, 7; Chicago West, 5; and Psalm West, 3—whom she shares with ex Kanye West—reflect their own preferences in their rooms.
"It's like I have the playroom filled with clutter," Kim continued. "Bedrooms—one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It's like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun. But in the main house, I like the calmness. And shockingly, four kids hasn't messed up my cream house."