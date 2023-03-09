Allow Kim Kardashian to Give You a Tour of Her Jaw-Dropping Home Garden

Watch : See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays

Fruit trees, vegetables and flowers—oh my! Can you keep up with all the items in Kim Kardashian's enormous home garden?

The Kardashians star gave fans a virtual tour of her California property's vast outdoor space on her Instagram Stories March 8. As Kim showcased her crops—which include artichokes, Hass avocadoes, Anna apples and Minneola tangelos—she mused, "I love my garden."

But this is just a small sample of the foods growing at her Calabasas residence.

"How Armenian of me to grow apricots," Kim wrote while giving followers a peek at her tree. "And even more Armenian of me to grow pomegranates."

She also displayed her florals, adding they include "fresh jasmine that smells sooooo good!"

Indeed, the area appears to truly be an oasis for Kim. "An afternoon walk in the garden," the SKIMS founder shared as she continued her stroll. "We're going to start picking some fruits. There's so many amazing ones."

And as Kim noted, she also enjoys her harvests, posting a picture of the "freshly cut" vegetables gathered.