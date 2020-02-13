by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 8:03 AM
Welcome to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's playroom.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a tour of the space via Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
While the 39-year-old reality star said followers often describe her house as "minimal," she claimed this was because they hadn't seen the room where North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West play.
Unlike the rest of her home, this area is full of pops of color. Of course, it's also filled with style. There's also an area for each of her kids. For instance, North can practice the violin on the band stage and finish her homework in the study section. Similarly, Saint has an area filled with his trucks, dinosaurs and LEGOs, and Psalm has a cute and comfy corner where he can enjoy his baby toys. There's also a make-believe area spot with a pretend ice cream parlor and grocery store for Chicago. The store even has a working conveyor belt and cash register.
Want to see more of the fun and fabulous space? Check out the gallery below.
Step inside!
Just like their dad, the kids are into music. Here, they can give performances on a stage. There is even a projector so the kids can watch movies on the wall when their concerts are over.
From the sing-along microphones to the little guitars, there are enough elements for a full band. There are also violins, which North plays.
Article continues below
How cute is this corner?
Just like Kim's house, this mini mansion is full of style.
The mother of four says North is "obsessed" with these O.M.G. dolls.
Article continues below
Chicago enjoys pushing her baby dolls in this carriage.
The children can work on their latest masterpieces in this area.
The little ones can find all of their homework supplies here.
Article continues below
Speaking of homework, the children finish it here.
Kim's 4-year-old son plays with his stuffed animals, trucks and dinosaurs here.
Of course, all of the LEGOs are color-coordinated.
Article continues below
There's even an ice cream parlor.
And a grocery store with a working cash register.
While a lot of the colors in Kim's house are neutrals, there is a whole rainbow of colors in this room.
Article continues below
Some of these are even taller than her kids.
It looks like Kim's children have inherited her love of dressing up.
The walk-in closet also holds the art supplies, which is organized and labeled.
Article continues below
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?