Kim Kardashian Gives a Tour of Her Kids' Fun and Fabulous Playroom: Go Inside

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 8:03 AM

Welcome to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's playroom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a tour of the space via Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

While the 39-year-old reality star said followers often describe her house as "minimal," she claimed this was because they hadn't seen the room where North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West play.

Unlike the rest of her home, this area is full of pops of color. Of course, it's also filled with style. There's also an area for each of her kids. For instance, North can practice the violin on the band stage and finish her homework in the study section. Similarly, Saint has an area filled with his trucks, dinosaurs and LEGOs, and Psalm has a cute and comfy corner where he can enjoy his baby toys. There's also a make-believe area spot with a pretend ice cream parlor and grocery store for Chicago. The store even has a working conveyor belt and cash register.

Photos

Celebrity Mega Mansions

Want to see more of the fun and fabulous space? Check out the gallery below.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

Welcome to the Playroom

Step inside!

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Music Stage

Just like their dad, the kids are into music. Here, they can give performances on a stage. There is even a projector so the kids can watch movies on the wall when their concerts are over.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Instruments

From the sing-along microphones to the little guitars, there are enough elements for a full band. There are also violins, which North plays.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

Psalm's Section

How cute is this corner?

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Dollhouse

Just like Kim's house, this mini mansion is full of style.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Darling Dolls

The mother of four says North is "obsessed" with these O.M.G. dolls.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Baby Carriage

Chicago enjoys pushing her baby dolls in this carriage.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Paint Area

The children can work on their latest masterpieces in this area.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Study Section

The little ones can find all of their homework supplies here.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Desk

Speaking of homework, the children finish it here.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

Saint's Toys

Kim's 4-year-old son plays with his stuffed animals, trucks and dinosaurs here.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Organized Drawers

Of course, all of the LEGOs are color-coordinated.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

Chicago's World

There's even an ice cream parlor.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Grocery Store

And a grocery store with a working cash register.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

Lots of Color

While a lot of the colors in Kim's house are neutrals, there is a whole rainbow of colors in this room.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Giant Toys

Some of these are even taller than her kids.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Costume Closet

It looks like Kim's children have inherited her love of dressing up.

Kim Kardashian Playroom

Instagram

The Art Storage

The walk-in closet also holds the art supplies, which is organized and labeled.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

