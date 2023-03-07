Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Get a Front Row Seat to Zaya Wade's Runway Debut

Watch : Dwyane Wade Dedicates NAACP Image Awards Speech to Daughter Zaya

Zaya Wade's runway debut was très chic.

The 15-year-old walked in Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show on March 7, hitting the catwalk in an olive green dress and matching blazer. A brown bag and coordinating heels rounded out her ensemble.

Of course, her father Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union were cheering her on from the front row. The former Miami Heat player proudly posted footage of his daughter modeling in the Fall-Winter 2023 presentation to Instagram later that day, writing, "I'm not crying, you are." Dwyane also posted a video of himself giving the teen a big hug.

And even though Zaya's big brother Zaire Wade, 21, couldn't be there in-person, he made his support for her big fashion moment clear—complete with a little sibling teasing. Underneath Zaya's March 7 Instagram post about the event, Zaire wrote, "If I was in the crowd, your forsure gonna break that look & laugh."

Zaya wasn't the only star in the show as Emma Corrin, Mia Goth, Ethel Cain and Amelia Gray Hamlin also walked the runway. In addition, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Dianna Agron, Ziwe and Poppy Delevingne were among the celebrities to view the presentation.