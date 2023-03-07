Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Get a Front Row Seat to Zaya Wade's Runway Debut

Zaya Wade's runway debut was très chic.
The 15-year-old walked in Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show on March 7, hitting the catwalk in an olive green dress and matching blazer. A brown bag and coordinating heels rounded out her ensemble.
Of course, her father Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union were cheering her on from the front row. The former Miami Heat player proudly posted footage of his daughter modeling in the Fall-Winter 2023 presentation to Instagram later that day, writing, "I'm not crying, you are." Dwyane also posted a video of himself giving the teen a big hug.
And even though Zaya's big brother Zaire Wade, 21, couldn't be there in-person, he made his support for her big fashion moment clear—complete with a little sibling teasing. Underneath Zaya's March 7 Instagram post about the event, Zaire wrote, "If I was in the crowd, your forsure gonna break that look & laugh."
Zaya wasn't the only star in the show as Emma Corrin, Mia Goth, Ethel Cain and Amelia Gray Hamlin also walked the runway. In addition, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Dianna Agron, Ziwe and Poppy Delevingne were among the celebrities to view the presentation.
While this is Zaya's first runway show, she's no stranger to the modeling scene. In fact, she's appeared in brand campaigns before, including for PUMA in February. She's also shown off her love of fashion on social media. No matter the occasion—be it a fashion show, a red carpet event, a winter formal or just a twinning moment at home with Gabrielle—she loves to give her followers a glimpse at her fabulous ensembles.
Zaya also uses her voice to help others, like when she appeared in the Dove Self-Esteem Project last May and spoke out against online hate.
"As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that's not true at all," she told People at the time. "That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don't let it."
And Dwyane—who is also dad to daughter Kaavia, 4, and son Xavier, 9, and has raised nephew Dahveon Morris, 21—is so proud of his eldest daughter.
"Zaya, you've made me a better human just simply by being who you were born to be," he said at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in February, "our baby girl, Zaya Wade."