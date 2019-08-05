What do a soundproof party bunker, monkey chandelier and Playboy pinball machine all have in common? They all can be found in Cara Delevingne and Poppy Delevingne's home.

The sisters gave fans a peek inside their Los Angeles pad for the September issue of Architectural Digest.

Not everyone would choose their siblings as their roommate. However, the move was the perfect fit for these famous family members.

"L.A. can be a lonely place," the Carnival Row star said. "You really have to make an effort to reach out to people. Since one of us was always coming here for one reason or another, being with family just made sense."

Still, the sisters make sure to maintain their privacy. According to the magazine, the "gracious but unpretentious" 1950s dwelling features two master suites—each one on a different floor with its own entrance.