See Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Have a Twinning Moment in Matching Outfits

A fabulous outfit? Two can play that game.
Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union showed off a matching look in an Aug. 8 Instagram Reel that was not to be missed.
In the clip, Gabrielle sports a matching floral set paired with silver jewelry. The Breaking In actress then puts her head against a wall to listen in as a banging noise plays in the background. That's where the matching moment kicks in. The camera cuts to a shot of Zaya banging her fist against the wall while wearing the same ensemble.
Zaya captioned the moment, "coming for your outfit @gabunion."
Now, it's not rare to see Zaya or Gabrielle serving a look. Just one glance at either of their Instagram pages will make that clear. In fact, the mother-daughter duo and Gabrielle's sister Tracy Union made another video where they each tried on a couple different jaw-dropping ensembles until they found the perfect ‘fit.
Gabrielle wrote alongside the July 19 post, "Are you really family if you don't share outfits?"
Off the ‘gram and on the red carpets, Zaya has been sure to bring her sense of style with her.
Back in October, the then 14-year-old made a chic move at Harlem's Fashion Row x Janie and Jack's presentation by pairing a tan wool blazer and matching pants with a Richfresh hoodie that said "The Future" on it.
At the time, Zaya's father, Dwayne Wade, shared a few snaps of her look to Instagram paired with the words, "The Future."
When it comes to Zaya, the future does looks bright—and very stylish.