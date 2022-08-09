See Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Have a Twinning Moment in Matching Outfits

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya's 14th Birthday

A fabulous outfit? Two can play that game.

Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union showed off a matching look in an Aug. 8 Instagram Reel that was not to be missed.

In the clip, Gabrielle sports a matching floral set paired with silver jewelry. The Breaking In actress then puts her head against a wall to listen in as a banging noise plays in the background. That's where the matching moment kicks in. The camera cuts to a shot of Zaya banging her fist against the wall while wearing the same ensemble.

Zaya captioned the moment, "coming for your outfit @gabunion."

Now, it's not rare to see Zaya or Gabrielle serving a look. Just one glance at either of their Instagram pages will make that clear. In fact, the mother-daughter duo and Gabrielle's sister Tracy Union made another video where they each tried on a couple different jaw-dropping ensembles until they found the perfect ‘fit.

Gabrielle wrote alongside the July 19 post, "Are you really family if you don't share outfits?"