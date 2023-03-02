Will Smith Returns to an Award Show Stage Nearly One Year After Oscars Slap

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Will wrote on Instagram the day after the Oscars. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

He added, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

Chris also addressed the slap, saying during his comedy show in Boston, "I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s--t. And it will be serious and funny."

As for Jada, she wants to see if Will and Chris can eventually make amends.

"My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," Jada said on an episode of Red Table Talk in June. "With the state of the world today, we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together."