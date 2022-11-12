Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Will Smith and His Ex Sheree Zampino for Raising "Stellar" Son Trey

Watch : Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism

Jada Pinkett Smith is giving kudos to her husband Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

On Nov. 11, the Red Table Talk host praised the former couple for being good parents to their son Trey Smith. In a birthday tribute to Trey, Jada wrote on Instagram, "I can't believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are."

She continued, "My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for. It's been a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise as you go."

Jada went on to thank Trey for "loving me," writing, "I love and admire you."

She added in a nod to his parents, "Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith —ya'll done good."

The heartwarming post prompted Sheree to chime in and praise Jada right back, writing in the comments section, "Correction… "WE" done good! I love you J! #BestBonusMomEver."

Sheree—who recently guest-starred on season 12 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills—was married to Will from 1992 until 1995. Jada tied the knot with the Men in Black actor in 1997 and the two share son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21.