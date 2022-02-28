Jaden Smith Shows Off Ripped Muscles In New Shirtless Selfies After Celebrating Weight Gain

Making gains.
Jaden Smith kicked off the week by sharing a series of stylish photos on Instagram, including two shirtless selfies that showcased his incredibly fit physique. In the pics, the 23-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is wearing light wash jeans over a pair of Calvin Klein underwear and a collection of pearl necklaces.
"On The Road Again," he captioned the Feb. 28 post, adding a rainbow emoji and "#JusticeTour," in reference to Justin Bieber's world tour, which he will be performing on.
Back in September 2019, the musician's health was the center of conservation during an episode of his family's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, in which he appeared alongside his parents, younger sister Willow Smith, older brother Trey Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The group opened up about their relationships with food after Will called an "emergency" meeting to address Jaden's eating habits.
"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," Jada explained. "So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."
Jaden clarified he was actually a vegetarian and admitted that, at the time, he would sometimes eat just one or two meals a day. On the episode, a doctor said Jaden had some nutritional deficiencies and recommended that he change his diet and take supplements.
Two years later, the "Batman" rapper returned to Red Table Talk to share that he had put on 10 pounds and said he "definitely" feels better.
"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," he said in December. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I'm keeping on my weight. I'm able to put on my muscle."