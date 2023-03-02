Everything We Know About the Mean Girls Musical Movie

Watch : Mean Girls Movie Musical: Everything We Know!

How excited are fans about the Mean Girls movie musical? The limit does not exist.

Especially as more grool details about the Paramount film continue to be revealed, including Busy Philipps' casting as Regina George's mom, Mrs. George (who was originally portrayed by Amy Poehler in the 2004 movie). And she's not the only new addition. Jenna Fischer is also set to appear in the film, with Deadline reporting that The Office alum will be taking on the role of Cady Heron's mom Mrs. Heron (first played by Ana Gasteyer).

In fact, it looks like the entire ensemble will be so fetch. The Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp is reprising her role of Regina (first played by Rachel McAdams) after playing the leader of The Plastics in the Broadway production. In addition, Mare of Easttown alum Angourie Rice is inheriting Lindsay Lohan's former role of Cady.