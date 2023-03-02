Everything We Know About the Mean Girls Musical Movie

You totally want to know about the Mean Girls musical movie, right? It's like we have ESPN or something. Learn more about Tina Fey's new film starring Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice and more.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 02, 2023 4:53 PMTags
MoviesTina FeyCelebrities
Watch: Mean Girls Movie Musical: Everything We Know!

How excited are fans about the Mean Girls movie musical? The limit does not exist.

Especially as more grool details about the Paramount film continue to be revealed, including Busy Philipps' casting as Regina George's mom, Mrs. George (who was originally portrayed by Amy Poehler in the 2004 movie). And she's not the only new addition. Jenna Fischer is also set to appear in the film, with Deadline reporting that The Office alum will be taking on the role of Cady Heron's mom Mrs. Heron (first played by Ana Gasteyer).

In fact, it looks like the entire ensemble will be so fetch. The Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp is reprising her role of Regina (first played by Rachel McAdams) after playing the leader of The Plastics in the Broadway production. In addition, Mare of Easttown alum Angourie Rice is inheriting Lindsay Lohan's former role of Cady.

photos
15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

Other previously announced stars include Auli'i CravalhoJaquel SpiveyAvantika, Christopher Briney and Bebe Wood. And yes, Tina Fey—who is writing this adaptation after penning the original as well as the Broadway musical—and Tim Meadows, who portrayed Mr. Duvall, are both coming back

You wanna do something fun? You wanna go to Taco Bell, or you know, learn more about the movie? Well, keep scrolling for everything we know about the film so far. 

Janette Pellegrini/WireImage
Reneé Rapp Will Play Regina George for a 2nd Time

So you agree? You think Reneé Rapp will be a great Regina George. Well, the actress does have the experience as she played the head of The Plastics in the Broadway production of Mean Girls. You may have also seen her as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock
And Angourie Rice Is Starring as Cady Heron

While Cady Heron joined North Shore High School, Mare of Easttown alum Angourie Rice is joining the Mean Girls movie musical cast as the character first made famous by Lindsay Lohan.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Bebe Wood Is Taking on the Role of Gretchen Wieners

No need to flip through the Burn Book to uncover this secret: Bebe Wood is playing fellow Plastics member Gretchen Wieners. And as the actress—who's appeared in shows like Love, Victor and The New Normal—noted on Instagram, "I WILL be making fetch happen."

 
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Avantika Is Portraying Karen Smith

Avantika is a star, duh! And now, the Senior Year alum will be playing clique member Karen Smith. And she hopes to make Amanda Seyfried, who first played the character in Mean Girls, proud.

"'I can't go out tonight. *fake coughs* i'm sick.' @meangirls," Avantika wrote on Instagram Feb. 8. "to play KAREN IN MEAN GIRLS?!! what?!! INSANITY! off to a new journey alongside @broadwaybebe @auliicravalho @angourierice @reneerapp @jaquelspivey & @chrisbriney_the biggest thank you to @paramountpics @artperezjr @samanthajayne and tina fey - for trusting me with the coolest opportunity!! (hope i make you proud @mingey)."

Broadway World/Shutterstock
Jaquel Spivey Is Playing Damian

You go, Glen Coco, er, Jaquel Spivey! The actor, who stars in the Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, is playing Damian, who was portrayed by Daniel Franzese in the original movie.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Auli’i Cravalho Is Playing Janis Ian

And where would Damien be without his BFF? Auli'i Cravalho, who played the title character in Moana, is taking on the role of Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan in the O.G. film) for the Mean Girls movie musical. 

PICJER/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Christopher Briney Is Playing Aaron Samuels

On October 3rd, Aaron Samuels (first played by Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron what day it was. And if you were going to ask who's playing Aaron this time around, Deadline reports Christopher Briney, who stars as Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty, is taking on the role.

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Busy Philipps Is Playing Regina George's Mom

Busy Philipps is not like a regular mom. She's a cool mom who will be playing Regina George's mother (first portrayed by Amy Poehler in the original Mean Girls movie).

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jenna Fischer Is Portraying Cady Heron's Mother

Somebody call Pam Beesly because Jenna Fischer is appearing in the Mean Girls movie musical. According to Deadline, The Office alum is portraying Ms. Heron, a.k.a. Cady Heron's mom.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Tina Fey Is Returning for the Movie Musical

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George wanted to see Tina Fey write another Mean Girls movie. Well, you're in luck. After penning the 2004 film and the Broadway show, which were inspired by Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes, the Saturday Night Live alum, who also played Ms. Norbury in the flick, is both writing this latest adaptation and returning to the cast. (Fey is also producing again along with Lorne Michaels, who executive produced both previous iterations).

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tim Meadows Is Coming Back Too

And she's not the only one making a return. Fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows, who played Mr. Duvall in the first film, is also coming back.

"Me and Tim Meadows are gonna be back," Fey said on the Feb. 16 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, later adding, "We couldn't age out. Teachers work forever."

Trending Stories

1

Jay Leno Reveals His "Brand New Face" After Car Fire

2

Police Searching for Travis Scott After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

3

Courteney Cox Spills the Tea on Prince Harry Allegedly Doing Mushrooms

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jay Leno Reveals His "Brand New Face" After Car Fire

2

Police Searching for Travis Scott After Alleged Nightclub Altercation

3

Courteney Cox Spills the Tea on Prince Harry Allegedly Doing Mushrooms

4

Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted During Hunger Games

5

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Been Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage