Tina Fey Announces Which Original Mean Girls Stars Will Be Coming Back for the Musical Movie

This is the definition of fetch.

Tina Fey just revealed that in addition to adapting the musical version of her 2004 film Mean Girls into its own movie, she'll also be reprising her role of Ms. Norbury. And she's not the only OG cast member returning.

"Me and Tim Meadows are gonna be back," she announced during her Feb. 16 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "We couldn't age out, teachers work forever."

Fellow Saturday Night Live alum Tim portrayed Principal Duvall in the original movie. Additionally, Tina gave further details about the cast of the Paramount+ film, which she said starts shooting in March.

"I'm super excited about this cast," Tina shared. "Reneé Rapp from Sex Lives of College Girls and [a] pop star is gonna play Regina George. Angourie Rice, who you may know from Mare of Easttown and Senior Year, is gonna play Cady. Jaquel Spivey, who was [in] Strange Loop on Broadway. Oh, and Auli'i Cravalho—it's an incredible cast."