24-Hour Flash Deal: Make Cooking Easier and Save $40 on Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi 6-Qt Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer with Multicook Pan Reviews

"Game changer in the kitchen. I love to cook and I cook at least five days a week for me and my family. This Ninja Speedi rapid cooker and air fryer is a game changer! Instead of standing in the kitchen cooking for an hour, I can cook a complete meal in one pot in about 15 minutes. Less clean up and quicker means more time to spend with my family," someone reviewed.

A shopper gushed, "Love this versatile Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer! Love that it can cook a complete 3-part meal in one pot! There is so many functions to this cooker air fryer that is amazing. Love that it has a 6-qt. capacity that allows you to make meals for a family up to 4!"

Another raved, Wow! Really, wow! I've owned a multi cooker for years and years and have a combo oven/air fryer as well, so was skeptical that this would be worth the extra needed storage space. But, WOW. I am truly impressed. It's shockingly simple and food came out delicious

A shopper said, "Best appliance ever! I love cooking but I am also a super busy mom and let me tell you I found my new best friend in this Ninja Speedi Rapid cooker and air fryer! I love the recipe book and already tried one of them."

"Its effectiveness as an air fryer, slow cooker, dehydrator and you can bake is very surprising. You can add the desired temperature and add the time you want. You can stop it at any time with its stop button. It is super practical to clean and store. It is incredible how it works. It is unmatched by any other brand, it is the best I have seen and tested," a customer wrote.

