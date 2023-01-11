Top-Rated Products To Make Cooking Easier If Your 2023 New Year's Resolution Is to Order Less Takeout

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the start of a new year, many people are focused on goal setting. Whether you want to get organized, focus on your fitness, or if you just want to stop spending all of your money on food deliveries, this is a great time to get started.
If you struggle in the kitchen or if you just don't have a ton of time to cook, there are so many top-rated products that will make your life easier and decrease the money spent on food orders. This microwave bacon cooker saves time and eliminates grease. Use a multi-tasking chopper to julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to streamline your meal preparation.
Watch out Food Network, there's a new chef on the rise: you. Check out these top-rated kitchen finds that will make cooking so much easier.
Top-Rated Kitchen Gadgets
Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Peeler
Use this TikTok-famous peeler to cut down your time in the kitchen and to cut down on waste. This device makes peeling potatoes, fruits, and vegetables a quick, easy process. It's on sale at Amazon for $15 right now and it has quite the loyal following, with 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This device is great because you don't need to hold the vegetable while it peels. Plus, it eliminates waste because it just peels the skin, not the rest of your vegetable.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This multi-tasking chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use and simple to clean.
It has 52,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container."
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Whether you're cooking with wine or sipping on it, a wine opener is a kitchen must-have. This cordless, electric wine opener is incredibly easy to use and it has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer- Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls
If you're preparing dinner on your own, you appreciate the little things that make it easier for you. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to take the strain out of straining. It's efficient, non-stick, and it takes up less storage space in your cabinets or on your counter. Amazon has this in five colors and it has 21,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "This is a real convenient time saver. Not only do I have one less thing to wash after dinner (a strainer) but the convenience of being able to simply snap this on to any pot is great! The mounting clips are robust and hold like crazy. The product works exactly as described and has made my pasta nights a breeze. I am a chef, so I use this almost every day and I highly recommend this attachment. Great invention!"
Meyuewal 5-in-1 Jar Opener
This one is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. Stop struggling to open up jars. This can be used to open different size jars and bottle tops with ease. It has 15,200+ 5-star reviews and it comes in 11 colors.
A shopper said, "I bought this for my mother in law who had wrist surgery, but now we all use it because it works great (and it is kinda fun to use)."
Another reviewed, "The bottle and jar opener are indispensable if you have weak hands or painful arthritis. I use the small opener for soda bottles that are too tight. The jar opener is great for spaghetti sauce and other bottles. I recommend this product."
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
I have had this bagel slicer since high school. I got it after accidentally slicing my finger. It is so easy to use and I love it to slice rolls as well. It's a time-saver and a safer way to slice bagels. Amazon has this in four colors. It has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press
A George Foreman grill is a classic product for a reason. Well, many reasons. This is easy to use. You can cook super quickly and evenly with this countertop grill that's compact and doesn't take up much storage space. And, thankfully, it's super easy to clean thanks to its nonstick surface. This product has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity
Eggs are a healthy, delicious meal/snack. You can use this cooker to quickly make omelets, scrambled eggs, hard boiled eggs, and poached eggs. It comes in a few colors and it has 88,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rapid Slicer, Food Cutter, Slice Tomatoes, Grapes, Olives, Chicken, Shrimp, Strawberries, Salads. Non-Slip Gadget Holder for Slicing Foods Easily
Chicken breast, tomatoes, grapes, and meat can be difficult to slice, but this gadget makes that frustrating task much easier. It comes in four colors. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One shopper described this as a "toddler parent's dream," explaining, "I've had this for a week now but I wish I'd had it for 4 years. It makes cutting grapes, cherry tomatoes and other things a breeze! Especially helpful since I have a 3 & 5 year old and many things need to be cut up for safety."
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Set, PFAS-Free, Dishwasher Safe
These frying pans are just as functional as they are cute. They are compatible with all stovetops except induction, but the coolest thing about these is that you don't ever have to scrub a pan again. These nonstick pans can just be thrown in the dishwasher. It doesn't get easier than that.
These sets come in a few colors and they have 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 1QT and 2QT Saucepan Pot Set with Lids, PFAS-Free, Dishwasher Safe
These pots are easy to work with. They work with all stovetops except for induction stoves. They come in a few colors and they are so easy to clean. Just throw in the dishwasher. No more scrubbing for you. This set has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2
Ditch the tin foil and wax paper for these reusable silicone baking sheets with 81,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These are so easy to work with. No more prying stuck-on food from aluminum foil sheets. Instead, your chicken wings, cookies, and other crisp foods slide off with zero effort.
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut Off Feature, 1000-Watt, 2.6Qt
This is a do-it-all device that you can use to cook quickly, safely, mess-free, and with less grease. This is so easy to use and it's a great way to cook with a health-conscious mindset. It comes in a few colors and two sizes. This air fryer has 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
It has an automatic shut off function to prevent overcooking, it's lightweight, and it's easy to store.
Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill
Cook bacon to perfection without the grease and mess with this helpful gadget that you can just pop in the microwave. This is food preparation made easier and healthier. What more could you want? This product has 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Works like a dream. Once you experiment with timing for crispness, you can cook PERFECT bacon within 4 to 5 min. I LOVE this product! Never have I been able to cook bacon without standing over the stove and making a mess. I pop it in the microwave and walk away. Best thing I ever bought...and the price is cheap
compared to other products with so/so ratings. You can't go wrong!"
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring, Customize Ingredients, Perfect for English Muffins, Croissants, Mini Waffles
This is really a gift to the whole family. The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is quick and easy to use for delicious, healthy breakfasts, even when you're on the go. It's easy to clean up and there are five colors to choose from and has 23,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. This thing was delivered to my doorstep in two business days, and will provide a lifetime of joy for me. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssen. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome."
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Save some time and use this electric can opener. All you need to do is push a button. It's just that simple. It comes in a few colors and it has 51,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
