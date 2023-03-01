Vanessa Bryant Reaches Nearly $29 Million Settlement With L.A. County Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant is closing the book on her legal battle against Los Angeles County.
According to court documents obtained by E! News Feb. 28, the 40-year-old and county officials "have entered into a settlement agreement resolving the claims asserted by Vanessa Bryant." Vanessa was previously awarded $16 million after a jury found that her privacy was invaded when authorities shared unauthorized photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.
In the filing, Vanessa's legal team noted "the settlement agreement also resolves similar claims" from her and Kobe's daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3. It's conditional on court approval concerning her minor children.
The family will receive nearly $29 million as part of the settlement, according to Mira Hashmall, partner at the Miller Barondess law firm and lead trial counsel for L.A. County in the case.
"We believe the settlement approved by the Board in the Bryant case is fair and reasonable," she said in a statement to NBC News. "The $28,850,000 settlement includes the verdict awarded by the federal jury in August 2022, and further resolves all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys' fees."
The attorney added, "This settlement now concludes all County-related litigation related to the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash. We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss."
The settlement comes six months after Vanessa won her lawsuit against L.A County, which she sued for emotional distress and invasion of privacy. The jury in trial also awarded her co-plaintiff Chris Chester—whose wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton were among the nine people killed in the helicopter crash—$15 million in damages.
Chris recently settled with the county for $19.95 million, a total that includes his judgement from the civil suit, per ABC News.
During their trial, both Vanessa and Chris took the stand to testify how they felt upon learning that photos of human remains at the crash site had been distributed amongst first responders. For Vanessa, she recalled how she ran out of the house to cry, explaining to the jury, "I just felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream."
Describing herself as "blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed" by the existence of the images, Vanessa said she filed her lawsuit against the county because she "wanted answers."
"I live in fear every day," she said, adding that she never wants her kids to see the pictures. "All you want to do is protect your babies."
Shortly after the verdict was handed down on Aug. 24, Vanessa posted a photo of Kobe, 41, and Gigi on her Instagram, writing, "All for you! I love you!"
