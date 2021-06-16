Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Capri for Reaching Major Milestone

Vanessa Bryant's house is a home of potty-training champions.
On Tuesday, June 15, the mom of four celebrated quite a feat: her youngest daughter Capri "Koko" Bryant is officially potty-trained. "4 for 4 potty training," Vanessa declared on her Instagram Story, "before age 2." As fans well know, Vanessa welcomed four children with her late husband Kobe Bryant: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, who is just days shy of her second birthday, and Gianna, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with her beloved dad in 2020. She was 13 years old at the time.
While he lost his life at just 41 years old, Kobe's memory and legacy lives on in his wife and surviving daughters, including his namesake Capri.
"Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant," Vanessa confirmed in an Instagram post celebrating Capri's first birthday. "We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."
During the public memorial held in February 2020 for all the victims of the helicopter crash, Vanessa delivered an emotional, moving speech about her "everything," Kobe.
"He was a doting father," she described, "a father that was hands-on and present. He helped me bathe Bianka and Capri almost every night. He would sing them silly songs in the shower and continue making them laugh and smile as he lathered them in lotion and got them ready for bad. He had magic arms and could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes. He had it down to a science—eight times up and down our hallway."
In the midst of their daughters' great loss, they'll always have the lessons Kobe instilled in them. "Kobe was the M.V.P. of girl dads, or M.V.D," Vanessa said at the time. "He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave, how to keep pushing forward when things get tough.