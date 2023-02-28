Will a Hocus Pocus 3 Be Conjured Up? Bette Midler Says…

Watch : Ashley Park Gushes Over Selena Gomez & Bette Midler Talks Hocus Pocus 3

Will another virgin reignite the Black Flame Candle?

Bette Midler shared her thoughts on the fate of a possible third Hocus Pocus movie, four months after Hocus Pocus 2 aired on Disney+ in September 2022.

"I'm not sure," Bette exclusively told E! News at the 25th CDGA Costume Designers Guild Awards red carpet Feb. 27. "Everything is weird. I don't know, maybe. Who knows?"



And although the 77-year-old is unsure about a third film being conjured up, she did reveal previously whether or not she would be up for reuniting with her fellow Sanderson sisters—Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker—once more.

"I'd love to have a franchise—especially a character I love playing," Bette told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 13. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"