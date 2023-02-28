Jeremy Renner Shares Physical and Mental Health Update 2 Months After Snowplow Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner Is Doing "Whatever It Takes" to Recover From Accident

Jeremy Renner doesn't need superpowers to heal. He's taking things one step at a time.

Nearly two months after the Hawkeye star was involved in a snowplow accident, he posted footage of himself continuing to recover. This includes taking care of both his physical and mental health.

In the clip, posted to Instagram Feb. 27, Renner can be seen exercising one of his legs on a stationary bike—writing alongside the clip, "Whatever it takes." He followed up with a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening and noting, "Mental recovery too."

Renner sustained serious injuries Jan. 1 after being run over by a PistenBully snow removal tractor in Nevada, according to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by E! News.

As the actor shared in the report, he had been operating the machine to try to tow his Ford Raptor, which had gotten stuck on his driveway due to the snow, and move it onto a street with less snow. His nephew Alexander Fries helped him get the Ford onto the street, and they disconnected the tow chain from the PistenBully. But then, Renner drove the snowplow up a little bit, turned it around and noticed it started sliding, leading him to try and stop it from hitting Fries.