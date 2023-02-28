Jeremy Renner Shares Physical and Mental Health Update 2 Months After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner doesn't need superpowers to heal. He's taking things one step at a time.
Nearly two months after the Hawkeye star was involved in a snowplow accident, he posted footage of himself continuing to recover. This includes taking care of both his physical and mental health.
In the clip, posted to Instagram Feb. 27, Renner can be seen exercising one of his legs on a stationary bike—writing alongside the clip, "Whatever it takes." He followed up with a photo of himself reading The Book of Awakening and noting, "Mental recovery too."
Renner sustained serious injuries Jan. 1 after being run over by a PistenBully snow removal tractor in Nevada, according to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by E! News.
As the actor shared in the report, he had been operating the machine to try to tow his Ford Raptor, which had gotten stuck on his driveway due to the snow, and move it onto a street with less snow. His nephew Alexander Fries helped him get the Ford onto the street, and they disconnected the tow chain from the PistenBully. But then, Renner drove the snowplow up a little bit, turned it around and noticed it started sliding, leading him to try and stop it from hitting Fries.
"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report states. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to Fries, he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and was run over. Impairment was not believed to be a factor in this incident."
According to the report, the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue team performed live-saving measures on Renner, and he was taken by care flight to the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. His rep told Deadline on Jan. 2 that Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and that the Avengers alum underwent surgery, adding that he was in critical but stable condition.
Amid his initial recovery, Renner kept fans updated by posting to social media from the hospital, thanking them, his family and his medical team for their support and care.
"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
About two weeks later, Renner revealed he was discharged from the hospital. And through this entire ordeal, he's continued to remain positive.
"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," the 52-year-old wrote in part of a Jan. 21 Instagram message. "Love and blessings to you all."
In fact, he's already looking forward to the day he can get back to work, including promoting his new Disney+ show Rennervations.
"As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…" Renner wrote in a Feb. 3 Instagram post. "I hope you're ready!!!"