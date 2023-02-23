Selena Gomez Taking Social Media Break After Surpassing Kylie Jenner as Most-Followed Woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez is keeping her hands to herself—and off her phone.
Shortly becoming Instagram's most-followed woman with over 382 million users, the "My Mind & Me" singer announced on Feb. 23 that she'll be "taking a second from social media." She reclaimed the title from Kylie Jenner, who hit the impressive feat back in January 2022. (The Kardashians star currently trails Selena with 380 million followers.)
"I'm very happy, I'm so blessed," Selena said after hitting the major milestone. "I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world. I just couldn't be happier."
The Only Murders in the Building actress' social media hiatus comes amid online discourse surrounding her appearance. Earlier this month, the 30-year-old—who has been open about her struggles with mental health and lupus diagnosis—shared a self-love message in response to criticism about her body.
"I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," Selena said in a Feb. 16 TikTok Live video. "And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s--t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself."
She continued, "My medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."
Days later, she was thrust into online drama when a TikTok user posted a video accusing Kylie of throwing shade at Selena's eyebrows—a claim that both stars denied. "This is reaching," Kylie wrote back to the user on Feb. 22. "u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."
Selena then replied, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"
While announcing her latest social media hiatus, Selena alluded to all the online chatter. "I love the way I am," she said. "This is a little silly. I'm 30, I'm too old for this."
However, that doesn't mean Selena—who returned to Instagram in January after a four-year pause—will be disappearing for another long stretch of time. As she explained to fans, "I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."