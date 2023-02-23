Selena Gomez Taking Social Media Break After Surpassing Kylie Jenner as Most-Followed Woman on Instagram

Watch : Kylie Jenner Denies "SILLY" Claim She Shaded Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is keeping her hands to herself—and off her phone.

Shortly becoming Instagram's most-followed woman with over 382 million users, the "My Mind & Me" singer announced on Feb. 23 that she'll be "taking a second from social media." She reclaimed the title from Kylie Jenner, who hit the impressive feat back in January 2022. (The Kardashians star currently trails Selena with 380 million followers.)

"I'm very happy, I'm so blessed," Selena said after hitting the major milestone. "I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world. I just couldn't be happier."

The Only Murders in the Building actress' social media hiatus comes amid online discourse surrounding her appearance. Earlier this month, the 30-year-old—who has been open about her struggles with mental health and lupus diagnosis—shared a self-love message in response to criticism about her body.

"I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," Selena said in a Feb. 16 TikTok Live video. "And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s--t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself."