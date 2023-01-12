Selena Gomez Officially Returns to Instagram

Everything is indeed what it seems: Selena Gomez is making a return to Instagram.
The Only Murders in the Building actress shared she's back on the social media platform, accompanying the Jan. 10 post with a couple mirror selfies of herself.
"Wait," she captioned the images, "can you tell I'm back on Instagram ?"
Previously, Selena—the second-most followed woman on the app behind Kylie Jenner—has been candid about how staying offline bettered her mental health, as she delegated posting duties to her team.
"I haven't been on the Internet in four-and-a-half years," she told Good Morning America in April 2022. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people."
It's unclear when exactly she logged back into Instagram to post on her own behalf, but recent posts on her account include a "New Years dump" on Jan. 1 and a "Sister date night" snapshot with Gracie Elliott Teefey last week.
The "Come & Get It" singer—whose been vocal in the past about her bipolar diagnosis, depression and anxiety—originally decided to get off Instagram because being on the platform was "too much information."
"This is too much of my personal life spread out everywhere, and it just felt uncontrollable," she said in 2021 interview for WWD's Beauty Inc. issue. "I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things. And I just thought, 'Why would I—I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it."
"I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy," she said a year ago. "And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life."
In the meantime, she's been running with the wolves over on TikTok.