Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's Euphoric Red Carpet Return at NAACP Image Awards

Watch : Zendaya Matching Red Carpets & Zoey and Glen's Rom-Com

She's back...

Zendaya made a dazzling return to the spotlight on Feb. 25 at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, turning heads in a not one but two stunning outfits. For the red carpet, the Emmy winner chose a jaw-dropping couture Versace dress from the fashion house's Spring 2002 collection, which received three heart eye emojis from Tom Holland in the comments of Zendaya's Instagram post.

Before taking the stage to present at the ceremony, Zendaya slipped into a two-piece Prada ensemble. "You had dinner.... now it's time for dessert!" stylist Law Roach wrote on Instagram. "@prada SS1993 Thank You."

In addition to presenting at the ceremony, the Euphoria star was up for two awards: Entertainer of the Year (which went to Angela Bassett) and Outstanding Actress in a Drama (which also went to Angela).

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards, which was broadcast on BET, marked Zendaya's first major award event of the year after she was absent from the Golden Globes—where she picked up a trophy—in January. She previously joined Euphoria co-stars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at a For Your Consideration panel event for the HBO drama in Los Angeles in December.