Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's Euphoric Red Carpet Return at NAACP Image Awards

Euphoria star Zendaya dazzled in two outfits at the 54th NAACP Image Awards and boyfriend Tom Holland couldn't help but show her some love online. See his sweet social media reaction.

By Corinne Heller, Jess Cohen Feb 26, 2023 3:56 PM
Watch: Zendaya Matching Red Carpets & Zoey and Glen's Rom-Com

She's back...

Zendaya made a dazzling return to the spotlight on Feb. 25 at the 54th NAACP Image Awards, turning heads in a not one but two stunning outfits. For the red carpet, the Emmy winner chose a jaw-dropping couture Versace dress from the fashion house's Spring 2002 collection, which received three heart eye emojis from Tom Holland in the comments of Zendaya's Instagram post.

Before taking the stage to present at the ceremony, Zendaya slipped into a two-piece Prada ensemble. "You had dinner.... now it's time for dessert!" stylist Law Roach wrote on Instagram. "@prada SS1993 Thank You." 

In addition to presenting at the ceremony, the Euphoria star was up for two awards: Entertainer of the Year (which went to Angela Bassett) and Outstanding Actress in a Drama (which also went to Angela).

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards, which was broadcast on BET, marked Zendaya's first major award event of the year after she was absent from the Golden Globes—where she picked up a trophy—in January. She previously joined Euphoria co-stars Hunter SchaferSydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at a For Your Consideration panel event for the HBO drama in Los Angeles in December.

photos
Zendaya's Best Looks

The actress—who is also nominated for a 2023 SAG Award for her Euphoria performance—previously made history at the 2022 Emmys in September when she picked up her second Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy. 

She is the first Black woman to win in that category twice and is also the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.

And Zendaya gave boyfriend Tom a low-key shout-out when telling E! News her immediate reaction following her win.

"Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special," she revealed. "And I texted my boyfriend."

Instagram

See more stars on the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards below:

