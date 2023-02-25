Pregnant Nikki Reed Shares Her Tips for a Clean Lifestyle

Watch : Nikki Reed Partners With Kiehl's for Earth Day

It wasn't until Nikki Reed began turning literal trash into treasure for the 2017 launch of her jewelry line BaYou with Love that she really started to sink her teeth into the work, so to speak.

"That was what really led me on this path of sort of conscious living, if you will," the Twilight alum, entrepreneur and all-around multi-hyphenate explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. Motivated to create sustainable, ethical fashions, she partnered with Dell to extract gold from old computer motherboards and repurpose it into dainty rings and stackable bracelets. And suddenly she found herself paying particularly close attention to the makeup of everything around her.

Part of which was due to the fact that she and husband Ian Somerhalder were expecting their now-5-year-old daughter Bodhi. "I started looking at ingredient lists and things like that when I was pregnant," Reed recalled. "And I noticed, oh, wow. I'm only doing this now for the first time just in depth."