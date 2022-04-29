Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Jeannie Mai & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Simpson, Kate Hudson, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Chrishell Stause, Christina Haack, Teresa Giudice, Kate Upton, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Miranda Kerr, Nikki Reed, Emma Hernan, Raegan Revord, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Vanessa Villela, Robyn Dixon, and Harry Jowsey.
We decided to take a look back at this past month to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2
Kyle Richards said, "Obviously, these are staples that we need to have all the time. I buy these over and over again for my daughters. I wear these with everything. Every. Single. Thing."
These two-packs come in different colors and have 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Serene Spaces Living Echeveria Succulent Mix in Bowl
In her roundup of Amazon home decor items, Christina Haack said, "A little trick that I like to do, especially when staging houses, is to mix real plants with fake. This one is super cute. It goes with any style house. It looks great on floating shelves and it looks great as a pop of color. My favorite pop of color to add is green."
Good American Scuba Contour Bodysuit
Kim Kardashian included this in her first Revolve edit. A high-quality black bodysuit is a true wardrobe essential. This one slims, sculpts, and you can wear it on its own or as the perfect layering piece under jackets, blazers, and sweaters.
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips- 4 Pieces
Teresa Giudice shared, "I am a clip queen. I always have my hair in clips. I even go to bed with my hair in clips. I put my hair up in a clip when I wash my face. When I'm working out, I put my hair in a clip. These clips are the best. Even my girls are hooked on them too. This is a set of four. They're a steal."
These clips have 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ecowish Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Button Down A-Line Backless Swing Midi Dress
Kate Upton said, "I think color is important because the silhouettes in summer are so simple, so you don't overheat. This is a fun yellow. It's just so pretty. You can wear this dress with a flat sandal. You'll look like you're trying when you pick up your child from school."
This dress comes in 43 colors and prints with 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brady Golf Short in Zero Weight
Tom Brady said, "We've built-in UPF40 sun protection, wind and water resistance, targeted ventilation, quick-dry technology, and rip-stop construction for prolonged durability, so you can stay fully focused on your game."
Naturewell Vitamin C Brightening Moisture Cream for Face, Body, & Hands, Visibly Enhances Skin Tone, Helps Improve Overall Texture & Provides Lasting Hydration
Jeannie Mai said, "I also love a brightening cream. Brightening Cream I picked was so important because the one thing that can get sallow and kind of dark are those dark circles under your eyes. Something to brighten and fresh up your skin is great because you're giving yourself five minutes in the morning to wake yourself up. It's so important."
This cream has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 50 Sunblock Spray
In his Coachella packing guide, Too Hot to Handle OG cast member Harry Jowsey explained, "I'm actually the worst person on the planet at reminding myself to use sunscreen. However, I've been using this sunscreen that is a mist. It makes applying sunscreen super easy, pleasant, and quick."
This sunscreen has 9.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Jessica Simpson Flower Child Tie Front D-Bra in Mandarin & Flower Child Side Shirred Hipster in Mandarin
Jessica Simpson wore this swimsuit from her line when she showcased her weight loss journey. This bathing suit top was specifically designed for D cups. It has adjustable straps and removable cups, which allow you to customize your fit to your comfort. The bottom is gathered at the sides with moderate coverage at the back. If you adore this paisley print, she has other swim pieces, cover-ups, and accessories to mix and match different looks.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil
Chrishell Stause said, "You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It's all clean products. They don't test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it's moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips."
Nikki Reed remarked, "I love this. It's my favorite. It feels so soft. I love the Honest Company from Jessica Alba."
This lip balm has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, Oil-free
Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord said, "Living in sunny LA you need a good sunscreen and this one is great. It's not heavy and doesn't cause breakouts."
This sunscreen has 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by 17 other celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Emma Stone.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Teresa Giudice said, "After you finish your makeup, use this. It's one of my favorites, from Urban Decay. Spray your face all over. This is the best to set your makeup. It keeps your makeup on. It really stays on all day long. This is a must-have."
This spray has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 604K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 17,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials.
Bourina Beige Throw Blanket
Christina Haack explained. "A throw blanket goes a long way. They are they soft and comfy. My kids love them. We have them in every room. I love a layered look on a bed. It's just so nice to layer things out. This is great for the living room too. It has that boho look that I like. It comes in different colors. It's not super heavy, which is why it's great for spring. I love the spring."
This textured throw blanket is available in 24 colors, three sizes, and it has 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice recommended these shoe storage bags in her list of Amazon travel essentials. These are also great to use at home to organize your footwear. She said, "I like to have everything organized when I pack. I have these great shoe bags. These keep things organized and clean."
This set has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
True Biz by Sara Novic
Reese Witherspoon shared, "Goodness, I can't even begin to put into words all the feelings this book provoked! This month's book pick #TrueBiz by Sara Nović is an eye opening and heartfelt story about human connection and the beauty and adversity woven into the deaf community and culture. It not only pulled at my heartstrings, but is both an educational and electrifying peek into a family that fights for connections even as the outside world threatens to close the door on them. It is not one to miss."
Vehhe Metal Straws Stainless Steel Drinking Straws & Cleaning Brush
Miranda Kerr advised, "If you're someone who likes drinking out of a straw, try a metal straw or something reusable instead of disposable, plastic straws."
This set of metal straws includes two straight straws, two bent straws, a cleaning brush, and a carrying case. These straws have 38,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Kate Upton shared, "I love this wrap. I think wraps are really flattering because you can tighten it to find the most flattering fit for you. This is a really fun color pattern."
This suit comes in 17 colors and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask (2 piece)
"This is my morning routine, Juice Beauty eye patches," Kate Hudson shared. According to the brand, the eye masks reduce puffiness, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
Maybelline Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid
Emma Hernan said, "One of my favorite lip glosses is actually Maybelline. It's called Lifter Gloss, and you can go to the store and just get it yourself. Sometimes it's easy to just go pop into a CVS or a Rite Aid and get something that works. All of the girls on the show ended up falling in love with my lip gloss, and they went and got the same one, which is so funny."
"I'm obsessed with [Moon] from Maybelline. It's funny because a lot of the girls from the show have it," Vanessa Villela said.
This gloss has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls- 6 Pack
In her roundup of Amazon must-haves, Robyn Dixon said, "These wool dryer balls are so much better than fabric sheets with those chemicals. You can use as many as you need in the dryer. They bounce around in there and help your clothes separate and dry faster. These help with wrinkles. This is just so much better for the environment."
These have 44,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Furtalk Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat UV UPF 50 Travel Foldable Brim
Porsha Williams included this in her Amazon style roundup, remarking, "I love hats. You to protect your skin. I love this hat. I love the way it's woven. It has great structure to it."
This hat comes in 12 colors and it has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
