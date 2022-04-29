Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Jeannie Mai & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Simpson, Kate Hudson, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Chrishell Stause, Christina Haack, Teresa Giudice, Kate Upton, Kyle Richards, Porsha Williams, Miranda Kerr, Nikki Reed, Emma Hernan, Raegan Revord, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Vanessa Villela, Robyn Dixon, and Harry Jowsey.

We decided to take a look back at this past month to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.