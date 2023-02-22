DWTS' Emma Slater Files for Divorce from Sasha Farber

Watch : DWTS Pros Emma Slater & Sasha Farber SPLIT

Emma Slater is officially ending her marriage to Sasha Farber.

The Dancing With the Stars pro filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Slater, 34, cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the separation.

In August 2022, a source told E! News that they had broken up, and court documents list their date of separation as April 1, 2022.

Slater asked the court to terminate the ability to award spousal support for her and Farber, 38, who she married in 2018. As for property and assets, both Slater and Farber intend to "amicably" resolve any issues in an agreement, with Slater reserving the right to amend if necessary.

According to court documents, the former couple have an "uncontested divorce."

Neither star has publicly spoken out about the split, though Farber joked in a Valentine's Day post, "Happppy Valentine's Day to all the ladies out there!!!!!!! I cook, I clean, and yes ladies, I take the trash out."