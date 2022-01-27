How Dancing With the Stars Takes the Ballroom on the Road With Its Traveling Extravaganza

Watch : Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Impressed with the Dancing With the Stars cast on the small screen? Wait until you see them in person.

For those missing their weekly dose of the tango, foxtrot and everything in between, there's a show coming to your town. Welcome to the Dancing With the Stars: Live tour.

From now until March 27, your favorite professional dancers and even a few impressive contestants will travel the country and put on an unforgettable show filled with music, dancing and glamour. But where does it all begin? In the wardrobe department, of course!