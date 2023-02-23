Ellen Pompeo's Last Episode of Grey's Anatomy Is Here: Other Stars Who Left Hit Shows in 2023

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Shares First Look at Ellen Pompeo's Goodbye

It's the end of an era.

After 19 seasons, more than 400 episodes and countless voiceovers, Ellen Pompeo is scrubbing out of Grey's Anatomy as a series regular, making her final appearance in a full-time capacity in the ABC drama's Feb. 23 episode. Ahead of her send-off, Pompeo, who first began playing Meredith Grey in 2005, wrote a heartfelt message to her fans.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons," she wrote in a Nov. 17 Instagram post. "Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!"

But Grey's Anatomy isn't the only show to see one of its original cast members leave this year, with All American, Bridgerton and Chicago Fire all handling the exits of fan-favorite characters.