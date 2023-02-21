The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell's Fitness Essentials Include a Pick Inspired by Matt James

We interviewed Rachael Kirkconnell because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Rachael's 437 collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It can be difficult starting a routine with health and fitness, especially if you don't want to "give up" your favorite foods or some relaxation time. Achieving a more well-rounded lifestyle is all about your perspective. If you're looking to refresh your outlook, turn to Rachael Kirkconnell for some tips on finding an enjoyable balance. When you look up The Bachelor alum on Instagram, you may see her cooking with her boyfriend Matt James, eating at their favorite restaurants, or hitting the gym. It just depends on when you look at her account, but if you've been following her for a while, you know that she prioritizes fitness and her favorite snacks.
She explained, "I think the key is balance! If you know you are about to indulge in a heavy meal that night, make sure you are getting a good workout in that morning and have a super light and healthy breakfast and lunch." Another great motivation to hit the gym is some reliable activewear. No one wants to spend their workout session pulling up leggings or adjusting their sports bra. Wearing clothes that are supportive and comfortable is key, which is why Rachael created a collection with 437. Rachael shared, "This capsule was over a year in the making. We made sure the fabric, fit, and colors were perfect for everyone."
The 437 New York Minute capsule even includes a piece inspired by Matt. Rachael said, "I was so excited to include a hoodie, The Matt Hoodie, because hoodies are something that Matt and I live in, especially when we're running around the city! I'm just so happy I was able to collaborate with all the incredibly talented women at 437 and bring this vision to life."
In an exclusive E! interview, Rachael talks about designing the collection, shares styling suggestions, and recommends some additional fitness must-haves from her routine.
Rachael Kirkconnell Fitness Essentials Q&A
E!: What are three words you would use to describe your collection with 437?
RK: Comfy, lively, and flattering.
E!: Do you have a go-to song that motivates you to work out?
RK: A bunch! I have a whole workout playlist on my Spotify, but one of my favorites at the moment is Not About You by Haiku Hands.
E!: You and Matt seem to have such an enjoyable balance with treating yourselves at your favorite restaurants/cooking delicious foods and keeping up with your fitness at the same time. Do you have any advice for people who want to achieve a similar balance?
RK: I'm a huge believer in the 80/20 rule, while we love to go out to eat or splurge on big meals, we have more meals that are healthy and nutritious than not. 80% healthy, 20% treats!
437 The The V Legging
E!: There are a lot of leggings out there, what makes the V legging stand out from the rest?
RK: Unlike most leggings, the V Leggings have both a high waisted v-waistband and v-dip back detail that is made to flatter your curves and accentuate your waist and bum (hence the name). They are also made with 437's Cloud fabric, which is moisture-wicking so they're great to sweat in, and they're also sustainably sourced. Most of the time I'm ready to rip my leggings off right after a workout, but these are so comfy! I could wear them all day everyday.
These leggings from Rachael's capsule collection are available in six colors with sizes ranging from XS to 2X.
E!: Are there any post-workout skincare products that you recommend?
Paula's Choice has some great Gentle Cleansing Cloths that are oil-free and great to use right when you're done sweating. I also love to use the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask whenever I'm on the go as a moisturizer.
Paula's Choice Gentle Cleansing Cloths
"I'll have these in my gym bag to use instead of rinsing my face with just water," Rachael said.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Rachael shared, "Not only is this great after a flight while traveling for extra hydration, but it's good anytime your skin is needing some moisture. I'll keep one in my gym bag or purse and take it everywhere with me!"
Her pick has 243.4K+ Sephora Loves.
E!: Share your favorite sunscreen and why this is your go-to.
RK: Two of my absolute favorite sunscreens are the EltaMD sunscreen and the TULA Protect + Glow sunscreen.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Rachael shared, "EltaMD is light and creamy and my skin absolutely loves it, it doesn't smell or feel like sunscreen and I have used this one for years."
Rachel's pick has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
"The Protect + Glow has an incredible glowy tint or shine to it and it makes your skin look radiant. I love wearing this at the beach or whenever I'm not wearing makeup," Rachael said.
This sunscreen has 8.5K+ Sephora Loves, 2,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
437 The Tank
E!: What do you love about the tank from your 437 collection?
RK I love that while it feels and acts like a sports bra, meaning it's supportive and great to sweat in, its longer than a sports bra, so I feel like it's a great piece to run errands or go grab a coffee or brunch in after a workout and not feel as exposed as you would in a bra.
This tank from Rachael's drop comes in six colors.
Sony Silver Over-Ear WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones
E!: Share headphones/earbuds that you recommend for working out and why you love them.
RK: My favorite headphones that I cannot go on the treadmill without are the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling headphones. I just think they're light and comfortable and my music sounds great.
Rachael's headphones come in two colors and they have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
437 The Rachael Onesie
E!: What do you love about the Rachael onesie and what are some ways we can style it when we're not working out?
RK: The Rachael Onesie might be my favorite piece from the collection. I LOVE it to workout in, not having to readjust your bra or pull up your leggings, it's so great. I also love being able to throw a jacket or hoodie over it and turn it into a cute biker-short look alike outfit. You can also throw some cute sweatpants and sneakers on with it and go shopping, go out to eat, etc!
Ello Vacuum Insulated Water Bottles
E!: Share a reusable water bottle that you recommend and why you adore this product.
RK: Oh! I love Ello Water Bottles. They are my favorite. It has a built-in silicone coaster at the bottom, a locking leak-proof lid, and it keeps my ice from melting for hours! It's the best.
437 The Matt Hoodie
E!: This hoodie was inspired by Matt. What features make this a Matt-approved piece?
RK: Definitely the hood itself, Matt ONLY wears hoodies, no crewnecks, he loves and needs pockets in the front which we made sure to have, but the cherry on top and what sets this hoodie apart from other hoodies on the market is the fabric. It is so soft and light yet thick and warm. It's also already pre-shrunk so what you see is what you get!
Odele Dry Shampoo
E!: Share your favorite dry shampoo that you use post-workout.
RK: I love the Odele Dry Shampoo! It's a powder dry shampoo so there is no aerosol, and I think the nutrient-packed powder actually soaks up the oil so much better in my hair. It also gives me great volume and doesn't have a super strong scent, which Matt loves.
Crown Affair The Scrunchie No. 001- Set of 3
E!: Do you have a favorite hair tie/scrunchie/hair clip/headband that you recommend for a workout?
RK: I love a good thin silk scrunchie for my hair. I have super fine and thin hair and the silk is gentle on my hair, yet it's still strong and holds my hair right in place my entire workout! Crown Affair has some good ones.
These scrunchies Rachael recommended come in two colors and have 11.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Bala On-the-Go Kit
E!: Are there any fitness essentials that you recommend for anyone who wants to stay on top of their goals while traveling?
RK: Other than a good pair of sneakers or headphones, I also think some workout gear like Bala Bangles or resistance bands help you get a good workout in anywhere, even in your living room!
This set is also available in pink.
On Cloudnova
E!: Share your go-to workout shoes and why you love them.
RK: Some of my favorite shoes to work out in lately are either the On Cloudnovas or lululemon Chargefeels, they're so comfortable and versatile and I love the way they look.
Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
"They're also very light and flexible so they're great to pack and take on the go with you," Rachael explained.
These are available in four colors and they have a 30-day guarantee.
