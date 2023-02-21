The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell's Fitness Essentials Include a Pick Inspired by Matt James

We interviewed Rachael Kirkconnell because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Rachael's 437 collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It can be difficult starting a routine with health and fitness, especially if you don't want to "give up" your favorite foods or some relaxation time. Achieving a more well-rounded lifestyle is all about your perspective. If you're looking to refresh your outlook, turn to Rachael Kirkconnell for some tips on finding an enjoyable balance. When you look up The Bachelor alum on Instagram, you may see her cooking with her boyfriend Matt James, eating at their favorite restaurants, or hitting the gym. It just depends on when you look at her account, but if you've been following her for a while, you know that she prioritizes fitness and her favorite snacks.

She explained, "I think the key is balance! If you know you are about to indulge in a heavy meal that night, make sure you are getting a good workout in that morning and have a super light and healthy breakfast and lunch." Another great motivation to hit the gym is some reliable activewear. No one wants to spend their workout session pulling up leggings or adjusting their sports bra. Wearing clothes that are supportive and comfortable is key, which is why Rachael created a collection with 437. Rachael shared, "This capsule was over a year in the making. We made sure the fabric, fit, and colors were perfect for everyone."

The 437 New York Minute capsule even includes a piece inspired by Matt. Rachael said, "I was so excited to include a hoodie, The Matt Hoodie, because hoodies are something that Matt and I live in, especially when we're running around the city! I'm just so happy I was able to collaborate with all the incredibly talented women at 437 and bring this vision to life."

In an exclusive E! interview, Rachael talks about designing the collection, shares styling suggestions, and recommends some additional fitness must-haves from her routine.