Stranger Things' David Harbour Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Noah Schnapp's Coming Out

David Harbour is upside down with joy for his co-star Noah Schnapp.
After Noah came out as gay Jan. 5, his Stranger Things cast mate responded to the news in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I'm always happy for people that are true to themselves and come out," David said of Noah's announcement. "That was terrific."
In a TikTok posted last month, Noah revealed how those closest to him responded to the news, writing, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"
Noah captioned the post, "I guess I'm more like Will than I thought," a reference to his Stranger Things character Will Byers. Throughout the Netflix drama's four seasons, Will's sexuality has been a topic of discussion amongst fans—and even for Noah himself.
In July 2022, Noah said Will is "100 percent" gay and hopes his character has a coming out scene in the upcoming fifth season.
What else can you anticipate from the upcoming season of Stranger Things? Well, David is still waiting to hear from series creators the Duffer Brothers.
"I have not gotten scripts," David said. "I text them like every week, ‘Boys, where are my scripts?!'"
David revealed that, while they haven't come his way yet, he at least knows they exist.
"I know there are scripts floating around somewhere with executives at Netflix and stuff," he said. "But they have not reached my desk yet."
Regardless, David—who has played Jim Hopper on all four seasons of Stranger Things—has no fear about the quality of what awaits.
"I have total confidence," he said. "I mean, every season they've knocked it out of the park. Each season seems to get better in terms of what the show is. I have complete faith that whenever we get the scripts they're going to be phenomenal and they're going to stick the landing. They always do."
In the meantime, you can watch David in the upcoming adventure comedy We Have a Ghost, hitting Netflix Feb. 24.