Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He and Doja Cat Stand After DMs Drama

Has Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat's DM drama turned your world upside down?
Well, don't worry because the Stranger Things star is setting the record straight on where they stand. "Guys everything is all good," he wrote underneath a July 13 TikTok video that featured the singer's hit "Kiss Me More" playing in the background. "I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."
ICYMI, the drama began last week when Noah posted a since-deleted TikTok video of a direct message he'd received from Doja asking him to connect her to his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn (who she'd previously described as "fine as s--t" in a tweet).
"Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," she asked in the DM before quickly clarifying, "wait no. does he have a gf?"
After Noah encouraged her to slide into Joseph's DMs, Doja noted she didn't know his Instagram or Twitter account so "he doesn't have a dm to slide in." However, the actor helped her out, directing her to Joseph's profile and writing, "Right here ma'am."
Still, Doja didn't appreciate Noah sharing their private exchange with the public and called him out.
"When you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s--t," she said in a later TikTok Live about the 17-year-old's post. "I'm, like, trying to be super fair. You do dumb s--t. You say dumb s--t. You f--king f--k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You're supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do that in the future. I did my share of f--k ups so I don't f--k up again."
The Grammy winner, 26, then said Noah posting the DMs was "socially unaware" and "wack."
"That's like borderline snake s--t," Doja continued. "That's like, weasel s--t. And like, I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Like, Noah is not like the definition—like I wouldn't imagine he is. Maybe he is?"
Afterwards, Doja lost about 200,000 followers on Instagram, according to the Los Angeles Times citing social media analytics company Social Blade (although the report noted her TikTok follower count remained about the same). As for Noah, the publication wrote he gained almost one million Instagram followers and nearly 3 million TikTok followers.
So is the drama finally over? Noah definitely says so.