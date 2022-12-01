Enter to Win

David Harbour Teases He "Knows Everything" About Stranger Things’ Final Chapter

Ahead of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, revealed that he “knows everything” about the ending.

David Habour's hiding some Stranger Things secrets.

The actor, who has played Jim Hopper on all seasons of the Netflix drama, teased on the Nov. 30 episode of The Jimmy Kimmel Show that he "knows everything" about the series' highly anticipated final season.

While David may be confident in his Stranger Things knowledge, he joked that creators Matt and Ross Duffer still have a few surprises up their sleeves.

"It's so funny I say this, I've said this in interviews before," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "Immediately after, I get a text from Matt and Ross Duffer saying, 'Oh so you know everything huh?'"

Jimmy, who like all of us, was eager for more details and asked, "Have they not written everything yet?"

David's answer? "We sort of arched out a thing like years ago, once a show got a second season, the first season was just a thing, and once we got a second season we kind of figured out like what the arch would be of this guy and where it would go. That's what I'm working with." 

Although he remained tight lipped about what exactly we can expect from Jim Hopper in the series' final chapter, he reiterated, "Theoretically I know what the end of the show is," while still giving a disclaimer that unexpected last minute changes are possible.

He added, "But they like to mess with me and say maybe I don't."

What we know for sure is that season five "will answer all remaining questions," as Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy promised in an interview with E! News, adding, "we are in the business of satisfying viewers."

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

