Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Just Fired Another Season 10 Crew Member

Another Below Deck season 10 crew member has set sail from the St. David.

Four weeks after Captain Sandy Yawn fired Stew Camille Lamb for slacking on the job, Stew Alissa Humber was sent packing in another shocker on the Bravo series' Feb. 20 episode.

Sandy's decision came after the stew gave her major attitude when she was caught sunbathing instead of helping crew mate Tyler Walker finish his interior tasks. To make matters worse, while Sandy was reprimanding her stew, Alissa said to her boss, "Yes, Sandy, I mean captain," a mistake Sandy called a "f--k you in my face."

"Yesterday was the straw for me," the captain told Alissa after calling her to the bridge. "Your insubordination and lack of respect is insurmountable. No matter what job you work in, respect for hierarchy is a must. I'm letting you go."

While packing her bags, Alissa stated she did nothing to deserve such a harsh punishment, adding, "This is like quite a dictatorship that's going on here."