Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Just Fired Another Season 10 Crew Member

Another Below Deck season 10 crew member has set sail from the St. David.
Four weeks after Captain Sandy Yawn fired Stew Camille Lamb for slacking on the job, Stew Alissa Humber was sent packing in another shocker on the Bravo series' Feb. 20 episode.
Sandy's decision came after the stew gave her major attitude when she was caught sunbathing instead of helping crew mate Tyler Walker finish his interior tasks. To make matters worse, while Sandy was reprimanding her stew, Alissa said to her boss, "Yes, Sandy, I mean captain," a mistake Sandy called a "f--k you in my face."
"Yesterday was the straw for me," the captain told Alissa after calling her to the bridge. "Your insubordination and lack of respect is insurmountable. No matter what job you work in, respect for hierarchy is a must. I'm letting you go."
While packing her bags, Alissa stated she did nothing to deserve such a harsh punishment, adding, "This is like quite a dictatorship that's going on here."
After the firing, Sandy called a crew meeting to explain her decision.
"It's about respect," she told the team. "Your personal opinion is your opinion, but you have to respect the hierarchy and the position. Every one of you have always done that. I don't like malicious gossip, it starts to infect the vessel. And I guarantee you you will have lighter steps, you won't have that chatter. And I know together you will kill this charter."
Chief Stew Fraser Olender, Alissa's manager and close friend aboard the St. David, gave his own take on Sandy's ruling.
"Yes there was attitude, but equally she was great at her job, so I am worried that we've got a charter in a matter of hours," he said in a confessional. "But I feel like Captain Sandy had given me a second chance here. Let's use this opportunity to turn this whole thing around."
In her confessional, Alissa stated she felt like a "scapegoat," adding, "I'm the only person to have the balls to speak up and defend our team besides Fraser. It's impossible to replace Fraser, so she had to get the next best thing and that's me."
One person who was happy about the news? Camille, who got a call from boyfriend Ben Willoughby telling her that her former rival had also been let go.
"I've been vindicated," Camille said proudly. "I was always seeing her for a lack of a better term be awful and she's shown her face. I'm satisfied that people got to see what I saw. Hashtag justice for Camille."
