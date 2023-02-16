The Masked Singer: Find Out Which 97-Year-Old Legend and Country Music Star Got Unmasked

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

The Masked Singer returned with a legendary start.

The Feb. 15 season premiere of the celebrity singing competition introduced a brand new Masked Singer stage in front of the largest studio audience in the show's history. Even more importantly, it introduced three brand new mysterious celebrity singers.

First up, Mustang performed Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" following a clue package that included a soap bucket, barbells, a reference to Elvis and the fact that the celeb has "almost died more times than I can count."

Next, Gnome hit the stage and sang Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling" after a clue package that featured umbrellas, a trophy with Tony Danza's face on it and the knowledge that the celeb—who stayed stationary for his entire performance—has worked with Robin Williams, Ben Stiller, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Madonna.

Medusa performed last, singing an energetic version of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" preceded by clues that included a picture of Buckingham Palace, a reference to the Super Bowl and the fact that Medusa has "been here before."