Find Out Which Glee Alum Won The Masked Singer

Watch : Robin Thicke Previews Masked Singer Finale & Shocking Celeb Reveals

The first-ever all-female finale of The Masked Singer crowned one of William McKinley High's finest.

After 20 different masked contenders met their respective fates throughout the season—from Joey Lawrence and Kat Graham to Montell Jordan and Mario Cantone—it all came down to a head-to-head (or a head-to-head-to-head-to-head) battle between The Harp and The Lambs.

Powerhouse vocalist The Harp kicked off the finale with a performance of Lady Gaga's "The Edge of Glory." She followed it up with a gospel-infused take on John Mayer's "Gravity," complete with a backing choir. Earlier in the evening, The Harp's final clue was a yellow sports car.

"I have been through a lot in this industry and sometimes you forget who you are," Harp said after her performance of "Gravity" was praised by panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. "Sometimes you need people to remind you, so thank you."

The Lambs—a trio of singers dressed in Little Bo Peep-inspired costumes—chose "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan for the first performance. They followed that up with their take on Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is." The Lambs final clue was a bouquet of white roses.