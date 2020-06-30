Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show Creator, Dead at 98

Carl Reiner has passed away.

The Hollywood legend and creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show died Monday night at the age of 98. Reiner's assistant confirmed his passing to Variety, sharing that he died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills. Reiner, a nine-time Emmy winner, is the father of actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting," Rob tweeted Monday morning. "He was my guiding light."

Reiner, who was also an actor, director and writer, received his first Emmy win in 1957 for Best Supporting Performance by an Actor for his work in Caesar's Hour. The following year, Reiner once again won for Caesar's Hour in the Best Continuing Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Dramatic or Comedy Series category.

In 1962, 1963 and 1964, Reiner won Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy at the Emmys for The Dick Van Dyke Show. In the years to follow, Reiner would win two more awards for his work on the series. Reiner also scored Emmy wins in the Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety category for The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special, as well as the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Mad About You.